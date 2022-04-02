Operational information as of 6:00 on April 2 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on April 2.

Thus, the thirty-eighth era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their armed aggression against Ukraine. They are withdrawing troops in certain areas, probably to strengthen the occupying forces for further offensive operations in the Slobozhansky, Donetsk, and Luhansk areas.

The enemy intensified its work with the so-called "volunteers".

On April 1 this year, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation decided to hold a military meeting with reservists from April 4 to May 23, 2022.

At the same time, work has been intensified to involve units of Russian troops based in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova to carry out provocations and demonstrations on the border with Ukraine. The redeployment of Russian troops and units of the so-called Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic in order to prepare for a demonstration of readiness for the offensive and, possibly, hostilities against Ukraine was noted, "the statement reads.





It is also reported that the enemy continues to commit illegal acts in the temporarily occupied territories and in violation of international humanitarian law abducts locals, shells residential areas, mining of civilian infrastructure, and looting.

"The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in the Luhansk region. Thus, in the city of Alchevsk, the local hospital from the area of ​​hostilities near the city of Popasna received about 30 wounded occupiers-Kadyrov. According to available information, the dead occupiers are left on the battlefield. At the same time, last week, the irreparable loss of personnel in the units of the so-called 2nd Army Corps amounted to about 800 people.

A group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 9 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions during the day. Our soldiers destroyed 8 tanks, 44 armored fighting vehicles, 16 units of vehicles, and 10 artillery systems. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - added in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.