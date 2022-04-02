Enemy missiles hit infrastructure facility in Dnipro, injuring two people. In Kryvyi Rih, they hit gas station, - Reznichenko

Last night, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko on Telegram.

According to him, the missiles hit an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro. There is serious destruction. Two people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, they hit a gas station. Rescuers extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

