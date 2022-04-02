Ukrainian troops continue to attack outskirts of Kyiv, - British intelligence

Ukrainian troops continue the offensive during the withdrawal of Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by UNIAN with reference to the British Ministry of Defense.

Attempts by Ukrainian troops to advance from Irpen to Bucha and Gostomel continue in the north-western direction.

"In eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have strengthened a key route in eastern Kharkiv after fierce fighting. This happened after the liberation of Trostyanets, near Sumy, earlier this week," the statement said.

It is also reported that Russian troops have retreated from Gostomel airport, where fighting has been going on since the first day of the conflict. In the eastern direction, Ukraine regained control of several villages.

