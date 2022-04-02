7 humanitarian corridors are planned for April 2 - Vereshchuk

Today, April 2, the evacuation of civilians will take place in Ukraine again. Seven humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.

As reported by Censor.NET, This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram.

According to her, 7 humanitarian corridors are planned for April 2 along the following routes:

From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia by private transport

Mariupol - Mangush - Berdyansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka - Kamyanske - Zaporizhia.

From Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia

Berdyansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka - Kamyanske - Zaporizhia.

Buses and private cars will follow the route.

Rubizhne - Bakhmut

Rubizhne - Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.

the village of Nyzhne - Bakhmut

Nyzhne - Hirske - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.

Severodonetsk - Bakhmut

Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.

Popasna - Bakhmut

Lysychansk - Bakhmut