7 humanitarian corridors are planned for April 2 - Vereshchuk
Today, April 2, the evacuation of civilians will take place in Ukraine again. Seven humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.
As reported by Censor.NET, This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram.
According to her, 7 humanitarian corridors are planned for April 2 along the following routes:
From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia by private transport
Mariupol - Mangush - Berdyansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka - Kamyanske - Zaporizhia.
From Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia
Berdyansk - Tokmak - Vasylivka - Kamyanske - Zaporizhia.
Buses and private cars will follow the route.
Rubizhne - Bakhmut
Rubizhne - Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.
the village of Nyzhne - Bakhmut
Nyzhne - Hirske - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.
Severodonetsk - Bakhmut
Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Bakhmut.
Popasna - Bakhmut
Lysychansk - Bakhmut