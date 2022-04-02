Documentary filmmaker and photographer Max Levin died in Kyiv region. PHOTO

He is survived by four minor sons, a civilian wife, and elderly parents.

On April 1, after a lengthy search near the village of Guta Mezhyhirska in the Kyiv Region, police found photographer and documentary filmmaker Max Levin dead, as reported by Censor.NET

Maksym, accompanied by Oleksiy Chernyshov, a serviceman and former photographer, went to Guta Mezhyhirsk on March 13 to document the consequences of the Russian aggression. They left the car and headed toward the village of Moshchun. Since then, the connection with both men has disappeared.

Later it became known that in the area where Max was going to work, intense fighting broke out.

The whereabouts and fate of Oleksiy Chernyshov have not been determined yet.

Max Levin was born on July 7, 1981, in the Kyiv region. From the age of 15, he dreamed of becoming a photographer. took a photo on the "Kyiv-98". After school, he graduated with a degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and worked as a photojournalist. He has worked as a photojournalist, documentary photographer, and cameraman for many Ukrainian and international publications.

For more than 10 years Maxim worked in the editorial office of LB.ua, also worked with Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, Hromadske. His photo was published by the Wall Street Journal, TIME, Breaking news Poland, EU AGENDA, World news, The Moscow Time, Korrespondent.net, ELLE, TV-24, Radio Bulgaria, Ukraine Crisis Media center, Vatican news, Radio Svoboda.

Most of his documentary projects are related to the war in Ukraine. "Every Ukrainian photographer dreams of taking a photo that will stop the war," the journalist explained.

In 2014, together with his colleague Markiyan Liseyko, Levin founded the AFTER ILOVAISK afterilovaisk.com military project to preserve and rethink the significance of the events of August 2014 by the military, their families, and citizens of Ukraine in general. Maxim was one of those who managed to get out of the Ilovaysk kotel alive.





In addition to journalism, he has created dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UN, UNICEF, OSCE, UN Woman.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Maksym Levin have worked together for many years. In 2014, at the height of the Revolution of Dignity, they were wounded during a picket near the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi court on January 10.

Max Levin is survived by four minor sons, a civilian wife, and elderly parents.

The family will announce the date and place of the farewell to Max Levin shortly.