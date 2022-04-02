Enemy intends to surround Joint Forces group and reach administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - operative information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on April 2

The thirty-eighth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. Russian invaders continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state.

According to Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on April 2.

According to available information, the enemy intends to encircle the Joint Forces and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"In order to restrain the actions of our troops, we will continue to maintain certain borders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, probably in areas near the state border of Ukraine (with the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, respectively)", the statement said.

In the Volyn direction, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the enemy. Intensified operational and combat training measures are being carried out in the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy is building up the air defense system in the border areas with our state.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy continues to move some units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. In order to slow down the advance of our units, the occupiers are mining abandoned positions, routes of deployment, elements of transport infrastructure, and equipment that cannot be evacuated.

Watch more: Entrances, playgrounds, civilian cars mined: consequences of Bucha occupation. VIDEO

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the 41st All-Army to blockade the city of Chernihiv. According to available information, the main part of the occupiers' group is already concentrated on leaving for the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Some units of the 2nd All-Military Army have been withdrawn from the Brovary direction to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Other units are ready to advance towards the Russian border," the statement said.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to blockade the city of Kharkiv. He is trying to continue the offensive in the Izium direction.

The General Staff also informs that in the Donetsk direction the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna, Troitske, Avdiivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka. He is trying to establish full control over the city of Mariupol.

In addition, it is reported that in the South Bug direction, the enemy is storming in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

Watch more: "It will be difficult to recognize someone": Armed Forces showed how they "met" Russian occupiers in Dmytrivka near Kyiv. VIDEO

"As part of the occupying forces, up to 75 BTGs were involved in combat missions on the territory of our state, up to 34 BTGs are being restored, and 16 BTGs have been completely destroyed (information is being clarified). Together to victory! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Keep calm! Glory to Ukraine!" summed up in the General Staff.