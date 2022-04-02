Ukrainian flag was raised at Chornobyl nuclear power plant

Today the flag of Ukraine was raised at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official page of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on Facebook.

"Today at 11:00 on the Chornobyl industrial site, the flag of Ukraine was hoisted again and the National Anthem of Ukraine was played", the statement reads.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by the station's operational personnel, who have been and continue to ensure the nuclear and radiation safety of the Chornobyl NPP facilities in the difficult conditions of capture by Russian troops.

Watch more: Entrances, playgrounds, civilian cars mined: consequences of Bucha occupation. VIDEO