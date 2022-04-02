Occupiers killed unarmed photographer Maks Levin with two shots from small arms, - Office of Prosecutor General

On April 1, after a lengthy search near the village of Guta Mezhyhirska in the Kyiv Region, police found photographer and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin dead.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the connection with the Ukrainian photojournalist Maksym Levin, who covered the events related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation in the Kyiv region, disappeared. The journalist's body was found in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska, Vyshhorod district. According to preliminary information, unarmed Maksym Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two small arms fire.

The pre-trial investigation is underway, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

See more: Documentary filmmaker and photographer Max Levin died in Kyiv region. PHOTO

Maks Levin was born on July 7, 1981 in the Kyiv region. From the age of 15 he dreamed of becoming a photographer. As a young man, Maksym attended a photo club and shot on the mirror "Kyiv-98". After school he graduated with a degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and worked as a photojournalist. He has worked as a photojournalist, documentary photographer, and cameraman for many Ukrainian and international publications.

For more than 10 years Maxim worked in the editorial office of LB.ua, also cooperated with agencies Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, Hromadske. His photos were published in Wall Street Journal, TIME, Breaking news Poland, EU AGENDA, World news, The Moscow Time, Korrespondent.net, ELLE, TV-24, Radio Bulgaria, Ukraine Crisis Media center, Vatican news, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Most of his documentary projects are related to the war in Ukraine. "Every Ukrainian photographer dreams of taking a photo that will stop the war", the journalist explained.

In 2014, together with his colleague Markiyan Lyseyko, Levin founded the AFTER ILOVAISK afterilovaisk.com military project to preserve and rethink the significance of the events of August 2014 by the military, their families, and citizens of Ukraine in general. Maksym was one of those who managed to get out of the Ilovaysk boiler alive.

In addition to journalism, he has created dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UN, UNICEF, OSCE, UN Woman.

Watch more: It was series of loud explosions in Enerhodar, occupiers disperse peaceful meeting, - "Energoatom". VIDEO

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Maksym Levin have worked together for many years. In 2014, at the height of the Revolution of Dignity, they were wounded during a picket near the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi court on January 10.

Maksym Levin is survived by four minor sons, a civilian wife, and elderly parents.

Funeral and family assistance:

Monobank: 4441114420335646 – Zoryana Stelmakh;

Privatbank: 5168757403122528 Inna Varenytsia.

The family will announce the date and place of the farewell to Maks Levin in the near future.