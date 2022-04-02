"It hurts to see your mother die in front of your eyes. And your brother comes to her and says: "Mommy, don't sleep, you'll freeze,"- 16-year-old Katya, who came from Mariupol

16-year-old Katya, who was lucky to get out of Mariupol with her little brother, before surviving her mother's death, shared her memories of the terrible days of the blockade.

According to Censor.NET, Kateryna's story was quoted by ,Vira Khvust who collects stories about her experiences during the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine.

Here is the text:

"Do you know the feeling when it hurts? One day I fell in love with a boy, but he did not, and I thought it hurt. And it turned out that it hurts to see your mother die in front of your eyes. And my brother comes to her and she says, "Mommy, don’t sleep, you’ll freeze." And we’ll never get to her grave. "She stayed in the damp and dark basement.

We went to the bathroom, slept, and ate leftovers in one basement.

And once Uncle Kolya caught a pigeon, it was probably the fifth or sixth day, and we fried and ate it. And then we all vomited.

My mother held on until the end, she died 3 days before the evacuation.

I told my brother that she was fast asleep and that she should not be woken up. But I think he understood everything. I understand when our neighbor died, and we could not take her out, and she began to smell. And then it became quiet and Uncle Kohl took her out, and he blew himself up on a stretcher. Mom cried a lot. After his father's death, Uncle Kohl was the closest person.

... corpses smell so bad. They were there everywhere. I closed my brother's eyes with my mother's scarf so he wouldn't see them. While we were running, I was almost vomit several times.

I no longer believe in your God. If He were, we would not suffer so much. My mom never did anything wrong, you hear. She didn't even leave Uncle Kohl in another room for the night until they got married. She went to church and often confessed, and so did I. Uncle Kohl even quit smoking so that his mother would not be nervous that it was a sin. And your God took it and took it away. Father there told me something that my mother would serve God, but she had better serve here, raising us.

I hate Russia. There's my uncle. Guess what he told me on the phone today? "Katya? What else is Katya? Girl, I don't know you. What kind of war, what kind of Katya?" And then he wrote from the left issue "Katenko, don't write to me. It's dangerous for me and my family. And my mother will not be returned."

I hate them! Was this his sister ?! How is this possible?

... you know, I think I'll go back to Mariupol. And I will live in the same place. And every time, on the same day, I will go down to the basement of a new house and lay flowers.

And it's scary when children cry, but you can't. You can't hear that. These freaks found people in basements and killed them. Survivors said the Russian military could rape children and the elderly, as well as corpses.

If God exists, why does He allow it?

I don't want to live anymore. We will probably be divided now. And I probably won't see my brother. Why? Why did this Putin save us? They lived well, even bought a car. Uncle Kolya promised to teach me to ride. They even burned it. And there is no apartment. I want to die, but I can't.

... Hug your children! Otherwise, if you die they will not remember your smell. If I survive, and then I will have children - I will hug them around the clock "...