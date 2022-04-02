Ukraine spends about $ 10 billion month on hostilities, according to Ministry of Finance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the economic blocs of the Office of the Head of State and the Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President of Ukraine.

It is noted that the participants discussed the state of the Ukrainian economy in the second month of our country's resistance to Russia's military invasion, as well as considered forecasts for its development in the near future.

"According to the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian state spends about $ 10 billion a month on hostilities. The meeting discussed sources of funding, including its own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine's international partners. In the same context, the prospects scheduled for April", the statement said.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the sowing campaign, in particular the provision of fuel to farmers. Ways to diversify fuel imports and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian military bombing were discussed.