Troops of Russian Federation struck three blows on infrastructure in Myrhorod, - head of Regional Military Administration Lunin
Russian troops struck three strikes on the infrastructure of Myrhorod in the Poltava region.
The head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it in the telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Three "arrivals" of infrastructure in Myrhorod. The consequences of enemy strikes are being clarified. No one has been injured beforehand," he said.
Lunin asks citizens not to publish photos and videos of the aftermath of the shelling.