"Crimean" scenario of Russian Federation in Kherson region failed with bang: occupiers passed to processing of area from within, operate systematically and on large scale, - regional council

The Crimean scenario in the Kherson region has failed, so the enemy is blocking the "green corridors", evacuating, kidnapping activists, and trying hard to "form a loyal attitude and public opinion."

This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council Yuriy Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"After capturing the region, the orcs needed to create an atmosphere of celebration of a liberated and happy population. In fact, in the Kherson region, they hoped to repeat the Crimean scenario. For this, they needed organizational and informational support from regional authorities, local governments, and big business public opinion. This story failed miserably", he wrote.

According to Sobolevsky, the regional council, which during the war adopted a public appeal on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and non-recognition of any referendums on the creation of a quasi-republic, and community leaders refused to work under the flags of invaders and their laws.

He clarified that now the enemy is trying to sell another tactic; "they have moved to a systematic, large-scale processing of the area from within, and operate systematically, on a large scale." In particular, all possibilities for the supply of humanitarian goods, primarily medicines, and the centralized evacuation of the population were blocked.

The occupiers did not remove the flags from the city hall, but in each large community, they appointed their "spectators" to the heads and mayors, with whom the local authorities are obliged to coordinate all their key decisions. Where they face an important position, dangers, searches, kidnappings, interrogations, removals begin, "the deputy chairmen of the Kherson regional council said.

There is also a systematic cleansing of the most active and patriotic citizens. Activists and journalists are being abducted, intimidated, and hacked.

Systemic pressure on the heads of medical institutions throughout the region is also being recorded. I am forcing the chief physicians to come under the "jurisdiction" of the occupiers, and they are being forced to organize the supply of hospitals with medicines from Russia.

"Journalists are being abducted and forced to remain silent or stop covering protests in the region. Directors of two regional theaters have been detained, interrogated, and searched. These are cultural figures and opinion leaders." Sobolevsky noted.

In addition, Ukrainian TV and radio channels were shut down in the region, and Russian content was broadcast. "This is only a small part. It is simply impossible to write something now because it can put people at risk. Later, a lot will be made public and passed on to the residents of the region and law enforcement agencies. After our victory and peace," the official said.