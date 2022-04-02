In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved "underground": mothers and children sleep in corridors. PHOTOS

The maternity hospital moved underground. Parts of this weak historic building have been damaged. More than 200 pregnant women remain in Kharkiv. The Russian bombing of Ukraine's civilian population continues.

Impressive photos by Marcus Yam, published by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedoriv, Censor.NET informs.

























"There are more than 200 pregnant women left in Kharkiv. Mothers and newborns sleep in the corridors.

⁣Old paint peels off the walls. A layer of dust covers objects suspended from pipes. Nurses work quietly in the hallways, using cell phone lights to read. In the next ward, premature babies are in intensive care", said Mykhailo Fedoriv.

Watch more: Interception of occupier's conversation: Kadyrovites in Mariupol shoot Ukrainian children for fun, and racists eat dogs. АУДIО