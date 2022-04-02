News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved "underground": mothers and children sleep in corridors. PHOTOS

7 4394
The maternity hospital moved underground. Parts of this weak historic building have been damaged. More than 200 pregnant women remain in Kharkiv. The Russian bombing of Ukraine's civilian population continues.

Impressive photos by Marcus Yam, published by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo FedorivCensor.NET informs. 

In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 01
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 02
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 03
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 04
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 05
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 06
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 07
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 08
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 09
In Kharkov, maternity hospital moved underground: mothers and children sleep in corridors 10

"There are more than 200 pregnant women left in Kharkiv. Mothers and newborns sleep in the corridors.
⁣Old paint peels off the walls. A layer of dust covers objects suspended from pipes. Nurses work quietly in the hallways, using cell phone lights to read. In the next ward, premature babies are in intensive care", said Mykhailo Fedoriv.

Watch more: Interception of occupier's conversation: Kadyrovites in Mariupol shoot Ukrainian children for fun, and racists eat dogs. АУДIО

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news