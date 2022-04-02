Operational information as of 18:00 on April 2 about Russian invasion - AFU General Staff

It is the thirty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The General Staff of AFU in Facebook operatively informs about the situation at 18.00 on 02.04.2022, reports Censor.NЕТ.

On the Siversk direction, the occupation troops continue to move from the Ukrainian state border deep into the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A significant part of the military equipment is damaged and is being towed away.

Panic is spreading among servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation due to radiation exposure of personnel of the units based in the Chernobyl zone. The population of the Belarusian town of Bragin is advised to avoid contacts with Russian occupants who have withdrawn from the radioactive zone.

The so-called "evacuation" of civilian vehicles stolen by Russians in Gostomel, Irpen, Bucha, and Ivankov continues. In addition, looters of the Russian occupation forces try to send their relatives stolen property from the territory of Belarus by SDEK express delivery service before going over to other destinations.

In Slobozhanshchyna, the occupiers blocked the exit from the town of Buryn, and a large concentration of military equipment was recorded in the settlement. The blockade of Putivl continues, the city is surrounded by enemy checkpoints. In the village of Yuryeve, Sumy region, the occupiers are conducting raids to conduct a census and search for weapons.

Attempts by the enemy to seize Mariupol, block Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna, Troitske, Avdiivka, Marinka and Krasnohorivka continue in the Donetsk direction. The occupiers have no success, they suffer losses.

The situation has not changed significantly in the South Bug area. Rumors are spreading among the local population of the unrecognized Transnistrian region about forceful coercion of the military personnel of the so-called "PMR" to participate in the war against Ukraine.

In the Primorsky direction, the occupation army continues filtration measures in the temporarily occupied settlements.

The defense forces continue to destroy enemy troops and liberate Ukrainian territory.

Due to significant losses, enemy forces are demoralized, which, in turn, affects the quality of performance of their tasks.

