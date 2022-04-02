China will seek peace in Ukraine in its own way,- Premier Li Keqiang

China assured the European Union that it would work for peace in Ukraine, but said it would do so "on its own terms".

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Reuters.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing will pursue peace "in its own way".

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped the EU would consider China "independently" of the country's position on Ukraine.

During the summit, the EU urged China not to allow Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki considers EU sanctions against Russia insufficient: "Putin set fire to all of Ukraine, and Europe wonders if there will be enough fire blankets"