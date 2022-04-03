Enemy is preparing additional units to participate in hostilities on territory of Ukraine - operational information of General Staff at 24:00 on April 2

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24:00 on April 2.

The message notes: "The thirty-eighth day of the Ukrainian people's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The enemy continues to launch systematic missile and air strikes against military and civilian targets, but the intensity of missile and precision-guided strikes has decreased.

Additional enemy units continue to be trained for participation in combat operations on Ukrainian territory. There are plans to create "volunteer" battalions from residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and mercenaries.

In the Volyn direction, there were no significant changes in the status and situation of the occupation troops and their allies.

In the Polissya direction. The occupants continue to remove their units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. During the withdrawal of troops, the enemy mines the routes and certain settlements.

In the Siversk direction the enemy has completed the withdrawal of units from our territories to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The main routes of the enemy columns pass in the direction of the settlements of the Gomel and Mogilev regions. Apart from trucks, the columns include pontoon-bridge elements, multiple rocket launchers, and Iskander SAM launchers. Enemy military equipment is concentrated at railway stations and facilities with underlying railroad tracks, which makes it possible to load it and send it to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Units from the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District operating in the direction of the city of Brovary are being transferred to the Russian Federation (via the Sumy Region). The withdrawal is being supported by a battalion and tactical group of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District.

In Slobozhanshchina, the enemy continues a partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv and shells residential and industrial areas of the city with artillery systems of various types. It should be noted that the intensity of shelling has decreased. Units of the occupation troops are regrouping, probably in order to continue active operations in the Izium direction. The enemy is trying to conduct reconnaissance, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continued to fire on some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to conduct assault operations in some areas. The main efforts of the occupiers continued to focus on capturing the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, preparing for the attack on Severodonetsk, gaining full control over Mariupol, as well as access to Vugledar and Marinka. There was no luck.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to defend our land, gradually liberating the occupied territories, inflicting considerable losses on the enemy."

