Ukrainian troops on April 2 destroyed 2 planes, 1 helicopter, 1 drone, 4 cruise missiles, - Air Forces

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the number of destroyed targets for April 2.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report states: "On April 2, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit eight air targets: 2 aircraft (previously Su-34 fighter-bomber); 1 helicopter; 1 UAV (OTR); 4 cruise missiles.

Shock aircraft under cover of fighters continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on clusters of troops, columns of equipment, logistics centers and manpower of the occupiers. "

