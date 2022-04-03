Occupiers attacked Odesa from air

The occupiers attacked the city of Odesa from the air, part of the enemy missiles shot down air defense.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the City Council, fires have been reported in some parts of the city.

Local residents were advised to close the windows and not interfere with the relevant services to do the work.

Odessans were advised to take shelter, not to panic and noted that the enemy would be defeated. The city will survive, the speaker of the Odessa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Facebook.

"Odesa. The war continues. The enemy will be defeated. Do not panic! Follow the alarms. Get information from official sources," he wrote.

In a video message, Bratchuk said that the enemies would be hell. "Let you die, enemies!" he declared.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 3 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

According to "Suspilne Odesa" onTelegram, on Sunday morning, April 3, explosions were heard in the city, and smoke was also visible.

"Two foci of ignition and heavy smoke are visible," the statement said.