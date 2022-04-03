Issue of deoccupation of Crimea must be resolved in diplomatic format, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that the country will not make any territorial concessions at the request of Russia in this war, and after the ceasefire the issue of deoccupation of Crimea will be resolved diplomatically, even for a long time.

As Censor,NET reports with reference to an interview of the head of the Ukrainian state for Fox News.

"We do not trade our territory. The issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not discussed. There are difficult issues regarding the temporarily occupied territories. There are fundamental difficulties that we are ready to remove from the agenda ... such as the Crimea issue," he said.

Zelensky noted that the authorities are ready to talk about the Crimean issue.

"The issue of deoccupation of Crimea should be resolved in a diplomatic format, perhaps in ten years ... This issue should be resolved, for example, the cessation of the war, and then diplomatic steps," the president said.

