During war as result of Russian shelling destroyed almost 80% of housing in Izium, - Deputy Mayor

The city of Izium in the Kharkiv region has been subjected to intense enemy shelling since March 6, and the city has destroyed almost 80% of its housing as a result of rocket attacks and bombings.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to an interview of the Deputy Mayor of Izium Volodymyr Matsokin to "Ukrinform".

He noted that the shelling by Russian troops was completely barbaric and chaotic.

"The devastating bombing of planes, rockets, artillery, mortars began. And it happened day after day ... It is unclear what the military logic could be. They destroyed everything. World War II memorials, kindergartens, lyceums, medical and social institutions, roads, the pedestrian bridge I mentioned, the central square, the central park, and architectural monuments. Apocalyptic picture… "- says the deputy mayor.

The nature of the destruction of buildings was very serious: whole entrances were falling, from the schools remained only the walls and the remains of the "box". For example, almost 80% of housing in Izium was destroyed, Matsokin said.

According to city officials, 15 to 20,000 people are trapped in Izium and villages near the city and in need of humanitarian assistance.

Matsokin also spoke of the high probability that some people were overwhelmed in the basement during the shelling and citizens were buried alive.

"There is no final information, but the Russians will not allow anyone there. These are crimes against humanity, violations of all humanitarian rules that exist in the world," he said.

