Draft peace treaty is not ready yet, - Medinsky
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Russian Interfax.
"Unfortunately, I do not share Arahamia's optimism about the readiness of the draft agreement for the summit. We need to do even more work. And I see that the diplomatic and military services of Ukraine, I think, lag far behind in implementing even those agreements that have already been achieved at the political level, "the Russian negotiator said.
At the same time, Medinsky noted that Ukraine "approaches a number of issues more realistically." According to him, the previously agreed positions remain neutral non-aligned non-nuclear status; refusal to deploy foreign military bases, troops, offensive weapons, development and production of weapons of mass destruction; conducting exercises with the participation of foreign troops with the permission of the guarantor states; creation of a system of international security guarantees.