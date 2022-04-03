Russia is preparing for protracted war - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propagandists report on the success of the "first stage of the special operation", plan a "victory parade" in eastern Ukraine on May 9, and want to seize the entire territory of our state.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, informs Censor.NET.

The center listed the theses of Russian propaganda: "the first stage of the special operation showed results", "denazification is going according to plan", and "Donbas can count on security".

"According to CNN, citing US intelligence, now Russia is shifting its focus to show victory on May 9 in eastern Ukraine. But this will only be an intermediate result of a protracted war, as Putin aims to celebrate his own victory on May 9, regardless of the real situation in Ukraine, "the statement said.

The Center noted that Russia won't stop trying to seize the entire territory of our country.

"Shifting the battlefield doesn't mean that Russia will stop airstrikes with long-range missiles and planes throughout the rest of Ukraine," analysts concluded.