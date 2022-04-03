Rape is weapon of Russians - British Ambassador Simmons

Soldiers of the Russian army raped women in front of their children and girls in front of their families.

The British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote about this on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Rape is an instrument of war. Although we do not yet know the full extent of its use in Ukraine, it is already clear that it was part of Russia's arsenal.

Women were raped in front of their children, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime, "Simmons wrote.





