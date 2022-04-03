Unable to reach goal, enemy refused to attack Seversky and, in part, Slobozhansky directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 3.

The message reads: "The thirty-ninth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people against the Russian military invasion continues.

Russian invaders continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. Withdrawal of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Sumy region has begun. Probably, the enemy, having not achieved the goal of the operation in some areas, decided to abandon the offensive in the Seversky and, in part, Slobozhansky directions.

The withdrawal of units of the occupying forces to the territory of Belarus is coming to an end in the Sivers'kyi region. Any control, including radiation, by border guards of the Republic of Belarus is not carried out. The occupiers continue to export looted vehicles and other property from Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus without hindrance.

The situation in the Slobozhansky direction didn't change significantly during the day.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is taking measures to regroup and strengthen the existing troops. Thus, the transfer of some units from the 37th separate assault brigade (Chernyakhovsk, Kaliningrad region) to the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is confirmed.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and military equipment. Thus, in the area of ​​the city of Kharkiv, thanks to the successful actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a motorized infantry company from the 59th Panzer Regiment suffered significant losses.

It was established that the losses of this unit amounted to almost 80 percent of the personnel.

Due to significant personnel losses, about 25 servicemen of the 31st Separate Assault Brigade from Ulyanovsk refused to take part in the war with Ukraine and wish to resign.

In addition, the Deputy Commander of the 83rd Separate Assault Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Slabtsov, was eliminated.

The enemy's violation of international humanitarian law is confirmed daily by numerous civilian casualties in the liberated settlements. All facts are documented and submitted to international judicial institutions. War crimes don't have a statute of limitations, so justice is inevitable. "