"Unsuccessful Blitzkrieg will end with successful Nuremberg," Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Gostomel, liberated from the Russian occupiers.

He stated this in Facebook, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Dozens of local residents only the day before, for the first time in over a month, were able to emerge from the underground where they had been hiding from the fascists of the 21st century without fear or threat of being shot. Today again the flag of our State flies over the city. Our soldiers knocked the enemy out of the Kyiv lands," the notice said.

"All around us are craters, remnants of armor and horrific evidence of the actions of war criminals - destroyed cities and cynically murdered civilians."

The pain our people have suffered cannot be imagined here. But I know for sure that our only national dream will become reality. We will repair and build everything, and for crimes before humanity, all those involved, led by the main actors of the Kremlin, will answer not only to the Ukrainian people, but also to an International Court of Justice. The Russian fascists will be responsible for every Ukrainian life taken and mutilated. An unsuccessful Blitzkrieg will end with a successful Nuremberg. And the phrase "I was only following orders" at the Nuremberg trial will not save any criminal," summed up the Minister of Defense.

Read more: Entire Kyiv region has been liberated from Russian occupiers, - Maliar