I will do everything in my power to starve Putin's military machine - Johnson about Bucha

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson commented on the situation after liberation of Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Johnson posted this in Twitter.

He noted, "The Russian attacks on innocent civilians in Irpen and Bucha are another proof that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine.

No amount of objection or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be true - Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine's determination has never been stronger.

I will do everything in my power to starve the Putin war machine to death. We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, and strengthening our humanitarian support package to help those in need locally.

The UK has been at the forefront in supporting the UN International Criminal Court to investigate the atrocities committed in Ukraine, and Dominic Raab has authorized additional financial support and specialist investigators - we will not be quiet until justice is done."

