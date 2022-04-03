We can' t be silent, the world must know what happened, and we all must act, - U.S. Embassy on Bucha

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine expressed its position regarding the information about the mass terror in Bucha.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Twitter of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"The images from Bucha and other areas abandoned by Putin's troops are horrifying. The U.S. government is seeking responsibility using all available tools. We cannot remain silent, the world must know what happened, and we must all act," the report notes.

