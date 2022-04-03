Many other armies need to learn from Ukrainian military, - Zelensky

President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine will win this war.

He stated this in video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There are standards for the Ukrainian army - moral and professional. And it is not our army that must now adjust. It is many other armies that need to learn from our military. And there are standards of Ukrainian people. And there are the standards of the Russian occupiers. This is good and evil. It's Europe and the black hole that wants to tear it all up and consume it all.

We will win this war. Even if individual politicians still can' t defeat indecision, which they pass on to their successors along with their positions," said the Head of State.

Read more: Justice mechanism will be created to investigate crimes of Russian occupiers on territory of Ukraine, - Zelensky