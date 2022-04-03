During shelling of Kharkiv 7 people were killed, 34 wounded, including 3 children - Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office
According to the investigation, on April 3, 2022, at about 6 pm, the Russian occupiers fired on residential buildings in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv region.
As a result about ten houses and a trolleybus depot were damaged.
According to preliminary information, seven people were killed.
Thirty-four people were injured, including three children.