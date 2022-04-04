On April 3, 8 targets were hit - 2 planes, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles and IL-22 repeater aircraft, - Air Force

During the day on April 3, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces hit 6 targets.

As reports Censor.NЕТ this was stated by the Air Force Command in Facebook.

"On April 3 the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed two cruise missiles, one helicopter, two aircraft (Su-34 and Su-35) and hit an Il-22 repeater aircraft (air control station). From the intercepted radio communication of the occupants it became known that the aircraft was damaged, the cabin was depressurized and the pilots requested an emergency landing at the Rostov airfield.

The Air Force fighters continue to work in the sky, displacing the enemy in certain directions, as well as covering the strike teams of bomber and attack aviation, which conduct missile and bombing strikes on the occupying forces," the report says.

