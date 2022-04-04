Enemy temporarily abandoned mission to blockade and capture Kyiv, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 24:00 on April 3.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The information notes: "The thirty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against our state. The enemy has temporarily abandoned the task of blockading and seizing Kyiv. The occupiers continue to launch missile strikes against critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine, attempting to spread panic among the population and disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces.

On the Volyn direction, the situation has not changed significantly, and certain units of the armed forces of the republic continue to perform tasks to cover the border.

Read more: Unable to reach goal, enemy refused to attack Seversky and, in part, Slobozhansky directions - General Staff

In the Polissya direction, the enemy is completing regrouping and preparing to relocate certain units from the republic's territory into the Russian Federation. According to available information, individual occupant units from the airborne troops are being redeployed by military transport aircraft to the city of Belgorod. In order to slow down the advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the occupiers conducted mass chaotic mines not only of previously occupied positions and terrain, but also of advance routes.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to blockade the city of Kharkiv, inflict artillery strikes on residential areas of the city and try to regroup troops.

In the Izium direction, the occupiers tried to resume the offensive, but were unsuccessful.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18 thousand people, 143 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 644 tanks and 1,830 armored vehicles

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the occupiers continued to focus their efforts on capturing the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, Troitske, Avdiivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka,preparations for the offensive, which may begin in the coming days in the direction of Severodonetsk and Velyka Novosilka.

With air and artillery support, the enemy continues its assault on Mariupol.

South Bug direction. During the day, the enemy concentrated its efforts to hold its positions near Oleksandrivka. It tries to conduct hostilities in order to reach the administrative border of Kherson region.

Read more: Enemy focused its efforts on preparing for offensive to establish control in Donbas. In area of Sumy withdrawal of occupying forces, - General Staff proceeds