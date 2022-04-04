Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 161 children were killed and more than 264 were injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of April 4, more than 425 children were injured in the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, 161 children died and 264 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these data are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

Currently, according to officially established data, the most affected children are in Kyiv - 75, Donetsk - 78, Kharkiv - 59, Chernihiv - 49, Mykolaiv - 34, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas.

It is reported that on April 2, a 9-year-old child was injured during the shelling by the Russian occupiers of the city of Vugledar, Donetsk region.

In addition, on April 3, as a result of the shelling of the city of Mykolaiv, 11 people were injured, one of whom was a child.

Bombing and shelling damaged 869 educational institutions. 83 of them were completely destroyed.