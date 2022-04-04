EU will discuss new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday. It will be embargo on energy and ban on use of ports, - Financial Times

EU ambassadors have planning to meet on Wednesday to discuss a package of new sanctions against Russia in connection with its invasion of Ukraine and the atrocities of the occupiers in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, informs Financial Times with references to informed sources.

According to sources, the sanctions proposed by some states may affect both individual restrictions and embargoes on Russian exports. Thus, it is proposed to discuss additional restrictions and embargoes on imports from Russia of energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas, a ban on the use of EU ports by Russian courts.

According to the publication, "calls for sanctions against Russia's energy exports are becoming louder."

Read more: Rape is weapon of Russians - British Ambassador Simmons