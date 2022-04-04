United States strongly condemns atrocities of Kremlin forces in Bucha, - Blinken
The United States strongly condemns the apparent atrocities of the Kremlin forces in Bucha and throughout Ukraine.
This was announced on Twitter by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as reported by Censor.NET
"We strongly condemn the apparent atrocities of the Kremlin forces in Bucha and throughout Ukraine. We seek accountability using all available tools, documenting and sharing information to bring the perpetrators to justice," Blinken said.