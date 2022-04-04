Ukrainian soldiers detained Russian pilot Yermalov who bombed peaceful cities of Ukraine and Syria and killed many people, - Butusov. PHOTOS

On April 3, Ukrainian troops detained a Russian pilot from the 159th Fighter Regiment of the Russian Air Force, Sergei Yermalov, who bombed peaceful cities in Ukraine and Syria and killed many people.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reported about it on the page on Facebook.

"On April 3, near Izyum, the Ukrainian air defense shot down a Su-35C fighter from the 159th Fighter Regiment of the Russian Air and Space Forces, military unit 45121. Air terrorist Major Sergei Yermalov tried to escape and moved away from the crash site more than 10 km. However, units of the 24th Brigade, the Kulchytskyi National Guard Battalion of Ukraine, the local Territorial Defense, and the 81st Brigade organized a large-scale search, as a result of which the 81st Brigade anti-aircraft gunners detained the criminal," Butusov said.

According to him, Yermalov admitted that he had repeatedly flown to bomb Ukrainian cities. He made 40 combat sorties in Syria and 15 sorties in Ukraine.

"In the flight in which he was shot down, he performed the task of searching for Ukrainian air defense means, and in a sense, he performed the task, found what he wanted. The Su-35C is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic weapons of the Russian Air Force, Khibiny electronic countermeasures station, Irbis radar, OLS-35 optical-location station, anti-radar missiles, and guided bombs on board. In total, he made two flights in search of air defense.

President Putin and the representative of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Konashenkov have repeatedly stated that the Ukrainian air defense was allegedly completely destroyed. This is good, such lies reassure Russian pilots. Russian terrorist Yermalov probably killed many civilians during strikes on settlements in Syria and Ukraine. Of course, such inhumans should be brought before an international tribunal so that all people in the world see the verdict - Russia is a terrorist country, the Russian army is a rabble of looters, serial killers, rapists, there is nothing human in these criminals," Butusov wrote.





