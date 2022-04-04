Russian invaders are preparing for huge breakthrough in Luhansk region - Haidai

Russian invaders are preparing for a huge breakthrough in the Luhansk region, at night the Armed Forces repulsed an enemy attack in the area of ​​Rubizhne.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it in Telemarathon on live inclusion.

"Indeed, there is an accumulation of huge personnel, and equipment, preparing for a huge breakthrough. At night there was an attempt to make a breakthrough in the Rubizhne area, but our defenders repulsed the attack, lined up several tanks there, there are dozens of dead among the enemies, "- said the head of the region.





He noted that the Ukrainian military holds the defense, but "we see that the accumulation is very, very strong."

Haidai appealed to the residents of the Luhansk region to evacuate everyone because the enemy "will simply destroy everything in its path."

According to him, the Russian invaders are currently using the inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories as "cannon fodder".

