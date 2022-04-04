Germany is the main obstacle to sanctions against Russia, - Morawiecki

Germany is creating major obstacles to tightening sanctions against Russia.

The statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference on Monday, іinforms Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"This is Germany, which is the main obstacle to sanctions," the prime minister was quoted as saying by Western media.

According to Morawiecki, Hungary does not block the possibility of tightening sanctions against Russia.

The day before, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU authorities were preparing new sanctions against Russia.

