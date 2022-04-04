Merkel responded to Zelensky's accusations and invitation to Bucha: She supports her decision in 2008

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel insists she is right not to admit Ukraine to NATO in 2008, despite criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

This was stated on Monday by spokeswoman Merkel at the request of the agency DPA, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

"Federal Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel supports her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest," the spokeswoman said.

At the same time, Merkel supported international efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine but didn't respond to invitations to visit Bucha.

"Given the atrocities that are becoming visible in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine, all efforts by the federal government and the international community to side with Ukraine and end Russia's barbarism and war against Ukraine have the full support of the former chancellor," the spokeswoman added.

It will be recalled that the day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had invited former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to visit Bucha to "see for themselves what Russia's policy of concessions has led to."

Zelenskyi also reminded that April 3 marked the 14th anniversary of the NATO summit in Bucharest when there was a chance to take Ukraine out of the "gray zone" in Eastern Europe.