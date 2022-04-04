Russians establish channel of smuggling of sanctioned goods through territory of Georgia, - Main Intelligence Directorate of Ministry of Defense

Due to the introduction of international sanctions, Russia has lost the ability to supply a wide range of military, dual and civilian goods. To circumvent the sanctions, Russian agents are setting up smuggling channels that pass, in particular, through Georgia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, it is reported that representatives of the Georgian special services were instructed by the political leadership not to interfere with the activities of smugglers.

"Today we know about another channel of military supplies to Russia - East Asia. Through it, the occupying country supplies spare parts for equipment, electronics and optical devices. It is also considering the possibility of resuming flights between Georgia and Russia," the statement said.

