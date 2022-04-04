More than 500 civilians evacuated from Kreminna and Lysychansk, - Haidai

More than 500 civilians were evacuated from the shelled cities of Kreminna and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The evacuation continues. We are trying to evacuate people from Popasna, once again from the Mountain Community. 380 people have been taken from Lysychansk and we will return. In addition, 136 residents of Kreminna are already heading to Donetsk railway stations," the head of the region wrote.

He reminded that on the morning of April 4, 22 residents of Rubizhne, as well as 117 residents of Hirsky and Zolotyi, were evacuated.

Read more: Due to Russian attacks Ukrainian budget loses almost UAH 2 billion day, - Shmygal