Atrocities of occupiers in Bucha. PHOTOS

New testimonies about the atrocities of the Russian occupiers in Bucha near Kyiv continue to be received.

New photos of killed and tortured people were published by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The search for victims is still going on in Bucha, Irpin, and Zhytomyr highway. Therefore, the number of victims will be much higher. Also, according to police, the occupiers mined bodies in retreat. It's not just war - it's genocide," he wrote.

Fedorov called on US and EU politicians to see the realities of the war with Russia. And provide assistance to Ukraine - heavy artillery, armored vehicles, tanks, military trucks, long-range anti-aircraft systems.

Read more: More than 500 civilians evacuated from Kreminna and Lysychansk, - Haidai

PHOTOS 18+





