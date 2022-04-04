During shelling of Ochakiv and Mykolaiv 8 people were lost, 34 were wounded

As a result of attack of Ochakov and Nikolaev on April 3 eight people were lost. Another 34 were injured.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office.

It is reported that on the fact of yesterday's shelling opened a criminal case for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

"According to the investigation, on April 3, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the cities of Ochakiv and Mykolayiv. As a result of the shelling, houses of local residents, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure were damaged," the statement said.

As a result of shelling 7 inhabitants of Ochakiv were lost, 20 more were wounded. In Mykolaiv 1 person was lost, 14 are wounded, among which the minor child.

