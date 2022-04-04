Russia grossly violates Geneva Convention relative to Treatment of Prisoners of War, - Denysova

The Ukrainian military, released from captivity by the Russian occupiers, confirmed the facts of Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova, informs Censor.NET.

Denysova stressed that the Ukrainian servicemen spoke about the inhumane treatment of them in captivity. "They were kept in a field, in a pit, in a garage. They were periodically taken out one by one: they were beaten, shot near the ear, intimidated. The servicemen from the Zmiiny island, who were towed to Sevastopol, were used by local reporters for propaganda, telling about the humane Russian authorities, who organized the delivery of prisoners home," the ombudsman said.

According to her, the prisoners of war were taken away in an unknown direction and housed in a tent camp at a temperature of minus 20 degrees, as a result of which many Ukrainian military have frostbite. "They were treated like prisoners, morally pressured, and a dog was let down during walks in the yard," Denysova added.

The Ombudsman stressed that such actions by Russia violate Article 13 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which emphasizes the humane treatment of prisoners of war.