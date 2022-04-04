Russia blocks evacuation from Mariupol and delivery of humanitarian goods, - mayor

No bus for organized evacuation of Mariupol residents can reach the city, only a conditional corridor for evacuation by private cars. Humanitarian cargoes also do not reach the residents of Mariupol.

The mayor Vadym Boychenko reported about it at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Mariupol was, is and remains difficult. Today we are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe: a city without light, without water, without food, without medicine for over a month. Therefore, we insist that Mariupol must be fully evacuated and access to the city", Boychenko said.

According to the mayor, "Russia is blocking all humanitarian goods moving in the direction of Mariupol." According to him, no humanitarian cargo has reached the city.

Also, as Boychenko noted, there is no organized evacuation by bus from Mariupol.

"To date, no bus that was supposed to travel to Mariupol to evacuate the city's residents has also reached the city," he said.

Boychenko reminded that on March 13, without a "silence regime", they managed to open a corridor for locals to travel to Berdyansk in private cars and then go to Zaporizhia.

"Today this route works, but it is very difficult, with interruptions. There are still 15 buses in Vasylivka, Zaporizhia region, our mission is not allowed to reach Berdyansk and evacuate the residents of Mariupol," the mayor said.

According to Boychenko, almost 90,000 Mariupol residents were evacuated through the Berdyansk-Zaporizhzhya corridor.

According to the mayor, there are now more than 100,000 residents in Mariupol itself. "We urge the international community to unite for the complete evacuation of Mariupol residents," Boychenko said.

The mayor of Mariupol also said that on Sunday, April 3, representatives of the International Red Cross left for Mariupol, but were detained in Mangush. "Today, Vereshchuk is working to release them and allow them to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine," the mayor of Mariupol added.