News

Zelensky visited liberated Bucha. PHOTO

32 261145
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha in Kyiv Region, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found.

According to Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.

Zelensky visited liberated Bucha 01

The president inspected the road with destroyed Russian equipment and talked to locals.

Zelensky visited liberated Bucha 02

Zelensky said that Russia had committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine.

Asked by a BBC correspondent if he still considered it possible to discuss peace with Russia, the president said: "Yes, because Ukraine needs to make peace. We are in 21st century Europe. We will continue our diplomatic and military efforts."

Watch more: Our land was visited by concentrated evil: murderers, executioners, rapists, marauders - Zelensky about tragedy in Bucha. VIDEO

Zelensky visited liberated Bucha 03

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news