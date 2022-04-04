In Mykolaiv area already 161 persons were lost, including 6 children, 620 citizens were injured, - Kim

In the Mykolaiv region during hostilities 620 citizens suffered, and 161 persons, including 6 children were killed.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine", as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

According to him, as a result of a rocket attack on the building of the Mykolaiv regional state administration, 36 people were lost, and 34 persons are injured.

More than 2,000 houses and public buildings were destroyed and damaged. 85 settlements in Bashtansky and Mykolayiv districts without electricity, work repairs are underway.

"Yesterday two hospitals, an orphanage and a laboratory center were hit. The blows are chaotic, there is no logic. In general, the situation is difficult only in cities on the front line. Pharmacies and shops are mostly open. We deliver and distribute humanitarian aid, we have already distributed 680 tons. We have food and water supplies, "Kim said.





According to him, on April 1 from the Mykolaiv area 9 thousand 840 people, in particular, a considerable number of children and less mobile citizens are evacuated. Within the region, almost 2,000 people were evacuated to safer areas, half of them children.

"Currently, the situation is under control, there is no enemy offensive, the city and region are open, movement is free. We are trying to restore the economy and work as hard as possible. We hope that the Armed Forces will drive the enemy away, there will be a victory or negotiations that will end this war. After what we saw in Bucha and Irpen, everyone is very angry, they started working twice as hard so that such horrors would not happen again anywhere in the world," Kim said.