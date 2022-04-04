Actions of Russian army in Kyiv region are war crime and it will be recognized by world as genocide, - Zelensky

The actions of the Russian army in the peaceful cities of Kyiv region will be recognized by the world community as genocide of the Ukrainian people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced.

"This is a war crime and it will be recognized by the world as genocide. The fact that you are here today and see what has happened - we know thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, raped children, murdered children - I think that this is genocide", Zelensky told reporters during a trip to Bucha.

He thanked the journalists of international publications who joined him on the trip.

"We really want you to show the world what was happening here, what the Russian military was doing, what the Russian Federation was doing in peaceful Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky also expressed confidence that all war criminals involved in the killings and abuse of civilians in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories would be brought to justice.

"I don't think we can even consider the possibility that something will be missing this time in Europe or the world, not enough to punish criminals. I am not considering this option, we will not give a single percent to it. other alliances today, it's about life and the fact that people are killed, tortured. So all these stories about let's wait, there will be a trial, it will be very slow - we will press as publicly as we can… We will not pause to find all the criminals… And you know that in principle for the benefit, I believe, of civilization - because if we do not find a way out of the civilized, you know our people - they will find the uncivilized", said the president.