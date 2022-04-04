Longer Russia drags on the negotiation process, worse it is for her, Zelenskyi said

Representatives of the Russian Federation in the negotiation process with Ukraine should "think faster", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this situation, for this war. Because every day, when our troops come in and deoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here. Every day people are found in barrels, cellars, etc., strangled and simply tortured. That's why I think they need to think faster," Zelensky told reporters during a trip to Bucha in the Kyiv region.

At the same time, he stressed that dialogue is a prerequisite for ending the war.

"I believe that in any case there will be peace on the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine cannot live in war, because we are in Europe, we are in the XXI century, we want peace and we are worthy of it. And this people showed it, and the Armed Forces showed it. That is why there must be peace in our state. Peace cannot be without victory. Victory can be in a diplomatic format, in parallel with the fighting steps of our army. Our army demonstrates its fighting steps every day, but it is not easy. We don't want to lose millions of people. That is why there must be one or another dialogue, "the president said.





