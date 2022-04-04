Are no occupation troops in Zhytomyr Region and at same time control over handling of weapons is strengthening - head of Regional Military Administration Bunechko

In the Zhytomyr region, the enemy was repulsed and as of April 4, there are no Russian occupation forces in the region.

The chairman of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration reports about it in the telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Vitaliy Bunechko emphasizes that since February 24 the life of Ukrainians has been divided into "before" and "after" and during this time a large number of people have experienced the loss of loved ones, destruction of homes, separation from relatives, moving into obscurity.

The war took away the peaceful life and created a deep emptiness in the heart. However, every new day and the Armed Forces bring us closer to victory. Not only technology, but also "own" trail, passing peaceful houses. But the war is not over yet. We will win! Glory to Ukraine!" notes the head of the Zhytomyr.

In addition, the decision of the Defense Council of Zhytomyr region in the region strengthens control over the handling of firearms. Movement in settlements with weapons is allowed only to those who are on duty (on duty, patrolling in accordance with the orders of the command). In other cases, personnel weapons must remain in specially equipped storage areas. Commanders of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and leaders of voluntary formations of territorial communities need to strengthen control over the use of firearms.

