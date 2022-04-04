Austria will not support EU sanctions on Russian gas

Austria will not support the EU embargo on Russian gas supplies.

According toCensor.NET, with reference to UNIAN this was stated by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. According to him, the EU has other options to increase punitive measures against the Putin government.

Thus, the Austrian official reaffirmed the previous position of the country's leadership on calls to stop energy trade with Russia.

According to Bloomberg, although Austria is one of the largest producers of green energy, gas accounts for about a quarter of its energy needs. Gas imports from Russia account for 80% of gas supplies to Austria.

